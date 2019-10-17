End of an era as Michael Donovan resigns from WildBrain board

Donovan will not be involved in the management or governance of the company for the first time since it was formed in 2006.
By Kelly Townsend
6 hours ago

Donovan will not be involved in the management or governance of the company for the first time since it was formed in 2006.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN