Saloon Media teams with Amazon Studios for Ted Bundy doc

The Blue Ant Media-owned prodco will coproduce the docuseries Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, set for a 2020 release on Amazon Prime Video.
By Kelly Townsend
7 hours ago
ted-bundy-docuseries

The Blue Ant Media-owned prodco will coproduce the docuseries Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, set for a 2020 release on Amazon Prime Video.

