Vortex gives thanks in Hamilton for new rom-com

Production is underway on Learning to Love Again, produced by Vortex Words + Pictures, which follows a woman who fakes a romance during a trip home for Thanksgiving.
By Kelly Townsend
18 hours ago

Production is underway on Learning to Love Again, produced by Vortex Words + Pictures, which follows a woman who fakes a romance during a trip home for Thanksgiving.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN