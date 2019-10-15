Liza Sardi named editor, content director of Playback and BANFF

Sardi, who has held senior editorial roles at the National Post and Globe and Mail, will head up Playback's publications and develop the content program for BANFF.
By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago

