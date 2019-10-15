International nets acquire new Property Brothers series

Cineflix Rights has sold Forever Home, produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, to various Discovery Networks channels in Asia, Latin America and Asia.
By Jordan Pinto
2 days ago
Property_Brothers_Forever_Home_main_image (1024x653)

Cineflix Rights has sold Forever Home, produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, to various Discovery Networks channels in Asia, Latin America and Asia.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN