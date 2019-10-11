Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for October 1 to 7, 2019
Netflix's Stranger Things stays strong at #1, while Toronto-shot series The Boys and Titans come in at #2 and #3, respectively.
Netflix’s Stranger Things holds steady at the top spot in Canada’s Digital Original and Overall TV Show charts for the week of Oct. 1 to 7. The number two and three digital originals spots have also stayed strong, with Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys coming in second at 3,047,384 average demand expressions and Netflix’s Titans (DC Universe in the U.S.) bringing up third with 2,613,255.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 6,630,387 avg. demand expressions
2. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 3,047,384
3. Titans (Netflix): 2,613,255
4. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix): 2,310,132
5. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,147,795
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (CTV Drama Channel/Crave): 2,119,282
7. Star Trek: Discovery (CTV Sci-Fi Channel/Crave): 2,063,264
8. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 2,001,858
9. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 1,848,888
10. Lucifer (Netflix): 1,743,712
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Stranger Things: 6,630,387 avg. demand expressions
2. Saturday Night Live: 5,093,823
3. The Walking Dead: 4,511,186
4. Steven Universe: 4,045,941
5. Game Of Thrones: 3,795,356
6. The Good Place: 3,594,317
7. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,468,819
8. This Is Us: 3,375,927
9. American Horror Story: 3,223,414
10. The Boys: 3,047,384
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of September 24 to 30, 2019.
Image courtesy of Netflix