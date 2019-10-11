eOne sees Q1 revenue dip ahead of Hasbro sale

The financial filing comes one week before eOne shareholders are scheduled to vote on the proposed Hasbro transaction, which, if completed, values eOne at $5.3 billion.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
eOne

The financial filing comes one week before eOne shareholders are scheduled to vote on the proposed Hasbro transaction, which, if completed, values eOne at $5.3 billion.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN