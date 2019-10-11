Deals: CBC, Guru, Wattpad
CBC picks up the rights to a U.K. comedy hit, Guru teams with Scholastic and U.S. prodco Picturestart options a YA story from Wattpad.
CBC picks up the rights to a U.K. comedy hit, Guru teams with Scholastic and U.S. prodco Picturestart options a YA story from Wattpad.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN