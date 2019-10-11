Bron Studios to remake French hit Call My Agent!

Bron picked up the English-language rights with the U.K.'s Headline Pictures and has tapped John Morton to adapt it for a series set in London.
By Kelly Townsend
16 mins ago
call-my-agent

