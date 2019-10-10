Netflix acquires ‘The Body Remembers’ for the U.S.
Ava DuVernay's ARRAY Releasing handles international sales on the Canada/Norway copro from Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn.
