TVA Films heads back in time with new sci-fi feature
Timescape, directed by Aristomenis Tsirbas and produced by Fullum Films, will wrap production in Montreal later this week.
Timescape, directed by Aristomenis Tsirbas and produced by Fullum Films, will wrap production in Montreal later this week.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN