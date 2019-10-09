‘The Body Remembers’ wins two awards in VIFF’s BC Spotlight
Zacharias Kunuk’s One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk picked up the festival's top Canadian film prize and Emerging Canadian Director went to Heather Young for Murmur.
Zacharias Kunuk’s One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk picked up the festival’s top Canadian film prize and Emerging Canadian Director went to Heather Young for Murmur.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN