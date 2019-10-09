Corus inks key factual deals ahead of MIPCOM
Corus Studios sold 20 hour-long episodes of its competition series Fire Masters to Cooking Channel in the U.S., in addition to licensing nine other shows globally.
Corus Studios sold 20 hour-long episodes of its competition series Fire Masters to Cooking Channel in the U.S., in addition to licensing nine other shows globally.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN