Eli Shibley to lead Letterkenny format sales

New Metric Media and WildBrain have already sold the format in Germany and will work with Shibley to sell the format rights globally in regions such as Russia and the Nordics.
By Kelly Townsend
13 mins ago

New Metric Media and WildBrain have already sold the format in Germany and will work with Shibley to sell the format rights globally in regions such as Russia and the Nordics.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN