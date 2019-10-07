Other Animal tunes up Cold Strings in North Bay

Cameras are now rolling on the teen drama, directed by Derek Diorio and co-written by Other Animal Entertainment producer Ryan Keller.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
IMG_0106

Cameras are now rolling on the teen drama, directed by Derek Diorio and co-written by Other Animal Entertainment producer Ryan Keller.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN