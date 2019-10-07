Kin renews New Mom, Who Dis? for its sophomore season

The lifestyle series premieres Oct. 9 on Facebook Watch, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau serving as the first guest of season two.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

