David Goldstein named COO at Gusto Worldwide Media
The former regulatory exec at CTVglobemedia and CHUM Limited will oversee the producer-distributor's growth into new international markets.
The former regulatory exec at CTVglobemedia and CHUM Limited will oversee the producer-distributor’s growth into new international markets.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN