David Goldstein named COO at Gusto Worldwide Media

The former regulatory exec at CTVglobemedia and CHUM Limited will oversee the producer-distributor's growth into new international markets.
By Jordan Pinto
41 mins ago
David Goldstein

The former regulatory exec at CTVglobemedia and CHUM Limited will oversee the producer-distributor’s growth into new international markets.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN