Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for September 24 to 30, 2019
Stranger Things comes in at #1, followed by The Boys at #2 and Titans at #3.
Supernatural series Stranger Things (Netflix) claims the #1 spot on both the Digital Original and Overall TV Show charts for the week of Sept. 24 to 30. Meanwhile, The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) comes in at #2 on the Digital Original list with 2,920,728 average demand expressions, followed by Titans (Netflix) at #3.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 5,228,535 avg. demand expressions
2. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 2,920,728
3. Titans (Netflix): 2,682,196
4. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix): 2,674, 677
5. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 2,355,971
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (CTV Drama Channel/Space): 2,136,113
7. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 2,023,027
8. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,000,783
9. Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video): 1,888,765
10. Star Trek: Discovery (CTV Sci-Fi Channel/Crave): 1,879,774
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Stranger Things: 5,228,535 avg. demand expressions
2. Game Of Thrones: 4,174,502
3. Steven Universe: 3,896,727
4. The Walking Dead: 3,724,610
5. Saturday Night Live: 3,719,161
6. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,396,799
7. This Is Us: 3,123,549
8. The Good Place: 2,940,504
9. The Boys: 2,920,728
10. American Horror Story: 2,829,252
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of September 24 to 30, 2019.