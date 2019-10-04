Deals: eOne, Fox Television, 9 Story, Kew Media

Ricky Zoom finds a home at Treehouse, Schitt's Creek lands U.S. syndication, 9 Story opens a new chapter with Book Hungry Bears, and more.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
schitts-creek-pop-tv

Ricky Zoom finds a home at Treehouse, Schitt’s Creek lands U.S. syndication, 9 Story opens a new chapter with Book Hungry Bears, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN