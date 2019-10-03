John Young succeeds Martin Katz as Canadian Academy chair

Katz, who has served as board chair since 2011, will step into a new role on the board, while Anne Marie La Traverse takes the role of vice chair. (Young pictured).
By Jordan Pinto
33 mins ago

Katz, who has served as board chair since 2011, will step into a new role on the board, while Anne Marie La Traverse takes the role of vice chair. (Young pictured).

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN