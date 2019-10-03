CTV greenlights season three of Corner Gas Animated

Meanwhile, IMDb TV has acquired the Corner Gas franchise as an IMDb original in the U.S., with the live-action sitcom and film to launch on Oct. 15.
By Kelly Townsend
36 mins ago
