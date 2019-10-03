Blue Ant Studios names Laura Michalchyshyn as chief creative officer
The veteran producer and TV exec will oversee creative across multiple Blue Ant Media businesses and co-manage Blue Ant Studios alongside co-president Sam Sniderman.
The veteran producer and TV exec will oversee creative across multiple Blue Ant Media businesses and co-manage Blue Ant Studios alongside co-president Sam Sniderman.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN