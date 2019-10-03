Blue Ant Studios names Laura Michalchyshyn as chief creative officer

The veteran producer and TV exec will oversee creative across multiple Blue Ant Media businesses and co-manage Blue Ant Studios alongside co-president Sam Sniderman.
By Jillian Morgan
2 hours ago

The veteran producer and TV exec will oversee creative across multiple Blue Ant Media businesses and co-manage Blue Ant Studios alongside co-president Sam Sniderman.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN