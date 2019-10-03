APTN-owned distribution company to debut at MIPCOM

Animiki See Distribution, which APTN describes as a "wholly owned arms-length subsidiary," is heading to the TV market with a trio of factual titles.
By Jordan Pinto
42 mins ago
First Contact

Animiki See Distribution, which APTN describes as a “wholly owned arms-length subsidiary,” is heading to the TV market with a trio of factual titles.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN