Screen Nova Scotia partners with Netflix on screenwriting program

Netflix will support the internship program under its $25-million development fund, allowing it to expand to writers' rooms in the U.S.
By Kelly Townsend
18 mins ago
USE CREDIT shutterstock_Halifax Nova Scotia

Netflix will support the internship program under its $25-million development fund, allowing it to expand to writers’ rooms in the U.S.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN