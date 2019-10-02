Pluto TV launches dedicated Degrassi channel

The channel will feature past installments of the teen franchise, like Degrassi: The Next Generation and its continuation series Degrassi for U.S. and U.K. audiences.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
degrassi the next generation

The channel will feature past installments of the teen franchise, like Degrassi: The Next Generation and its continuation series Degrassi for U.S. and U.K. audiences.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN