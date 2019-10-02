Mohamed Fahmy brings eastern stories west with Ensan Films
The factual prodco, launched out of Vancouver, was formed to further raise the profile of eastern conflicts to western audiences, starting with a doc on corruption in Turkey.
The factual prodco, launched out of Vancouver, was formed to further raise the profile of eastern conflicts to western audiences, starting with a doc on corruption in Turkey.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN