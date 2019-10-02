Additional Ontario studio capacity still won’t meet demand: report

A new Nordicity study suggests that, despite 1.3 million square feet of new studio space coming online by 2020, demand will continue to outstrip supply in the next five years.
By Playback Staff
1 hour ago
toronto

