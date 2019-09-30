The Trickster, New Eden pick up funding from NOHFC

The government funder has invested $7 million across seven different film and television projects filmed in North Bay area.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
new-eden-nohfc

The government funder has invested $7 million across seven different film and television projects filmed in North Bay area.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN