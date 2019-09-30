Ontario Film Authority to close in October
The ministry cited the rise of digital streaming for its closure as they announce plans for an industry consultation to "modernize" its film classification framework.
The ministry cited the rise of digital streaming for its closure as they announce plans for an industry consultation to “modernize” its film classification framework.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN