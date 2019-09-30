Liberals highlight film funding, digital tax in election platform

If re-elected, the Liberal Party said it will nearly double Telefilm's annual budget and take "appropriate measures" to ensure digital players contribute towards creating Cancon.
By Jordan Pinto
59 mins ago
