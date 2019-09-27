Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for September 17 to 23, 2019
Stranger Things (Netflix) topped both the Digital Original and Overall TV Show charts for the week of Sept. 17 to 23. Meanwhile, The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) came in at #2 on the Digital Originals list, followed by 13 Reasons Why (Netflix) at #3 with 3,175,146 average demand expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 5,835,108 avg. demand expressions
2. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 3,305,536
3. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 3,175,146
4. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix): 3,127,288
5. Titans (Netflix): 2,699,318
6. The Handmaid’s Tale (CTV Drama/Crave): 2,467,589
7. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,420,080
8. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 2,191,166
9. Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video): 2,185,962
10. The Ranch (Netflix): 2,069,177
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Stranger Things: 5,835,108 avg. demand expressions
2. Game Of Thrones: 4,350,217
3. The Walking Dead: 4,111,172
4. Steven Universe: 4,338,831
5. Saturday Night Live: 3,461,299
6. Big Brother: 3,443,097
7. America’s Got Talent: 3,393,376
8. The Boys: 3,305,536
9. 13 Reasons Why: 3,175,146
10. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: 3,127,288
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of September 17 to 23, 2019.