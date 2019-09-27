Gusto’s Cook Like a Chef to make 2020 comeback
The cooking series will return 20 years after it was first created by Gusto president and CEO Chris Knight, airing on the rebranded CTV Life channel next year.
The cooking series will return 20 years after it was first created by Gusto president and CEO Chris Knight, airing on the rebranded CTV Life channel next year.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN