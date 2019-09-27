Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing nabs ‘The Body Remembers’

The drama co-written and directed by Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn made its North American debut at TIFF earlier this month.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago
the body remembers -v2

The drama co-written and directed by Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn made its North American debut at TIFF earlier this month.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN