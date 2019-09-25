Comscore’s SEC settlement brings up issue of transparency in media
The company has settled charges and says it's ready to move on, but Canadian media buyers say this speaks to a bigger issue of trust in measurement institutions.
The company has settled charges and says it’s ready to move on, but Canadian media buyers say this speaks to a bigger issue of trust in measurement institutions.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN