Raven Banner joins Federgreen on For the Sake of Vicious
The action horror film goes to camera in Guelph in early October, with Avi Federgreen set to produce and Raven Banner heading up global sales.
The action horror film goes to camera in Guelph in early October, with Avi Federgreen set to produce and Raven Banner heading up global sales.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN