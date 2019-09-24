Atomic Cartoons grows exec team at Ottawa outpost
In his new role as studio creative director, David Gerhard will oversee projects created for NBCUniversal as the U.S. conglomerate ramps up production on its pipeline of originals.
In his new role as studio creative director, David Gerhard will oversee projects created for NBCUniversal as the U.S. conglomerate ramps up production on its pipeline of originals.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN