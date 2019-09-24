Atomic Cartoons grows exec team at Ottawa outpost

In his new role as studio creative director, David Gerhard will oversee projects created for NBCUniversal as the U.S. conglomerate ramps up production on its pipeline of originals.
By Ryan Tuchow
1 hour ago
David Gerhardt

