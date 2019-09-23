In brief: Murmur wins four prizes at FIN Atlantic
Plus: Harold Greenberg Fund launches a new program for emerging filmmakers in the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut, while White Pine doc Toxic Beauty is set to premiere south of the border.
Plus: Harold Greenberg Fund launches a new program for emerging filmmakers in the Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut, while White Pine doc Toxic Beauty is set to premiere south of the border.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN