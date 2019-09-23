DHX Media rebrands to WildBrain as c-suite shuffle continues

New CEO Eric Ellenbogen said the rebrand is meant to embody the "entrepreneurial culture" that the YouTube network WildBrain represents.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Eric Ellenbogen

New CEO Eric Ellenbogen said the rebrand is meant to embody the “entrepreneurial culture” that the YouTube network WildBrain represents.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: