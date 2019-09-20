Sophie Deraspe’s Antigone is Canada’s international Oscar pick

The selection comes five days after the film won TIFF's Best Canadian Feature Film prize.
By Lauren Malyk
4 hours ago
antigone

The selection comes five days after the film won TIFF’s Best Canadian Feature Film prize.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN