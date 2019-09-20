Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for September 10 to 16, 2019
Stranger Things (Netflix) tops the Digital Original and Overall TV Show charts for the week of Sept. 10 to 16, 2019. Meanwhile, 13 Reasons Why (Netflix) comes in at #2 on the Digital Original list, followed by The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix) at #3.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 6,257,496 avg. demand expressions
2. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 3,799,996
3. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix): 3,741,330
4. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 3,235,843
5. Titans (Netflix): 2,596,164
6. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 2,537,478
7. The Handmaid’s Tale (CTV Drama/Crave): 2,458,918
8. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,346,038
9. Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video): 2,320,829
10. Elite (Netflix): 2,211,035
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Stranger Things: 6,257,496 avg. demand expressions
2. Steven Universe: 4,456,556
3. 13 Reasons Why: 3,799,996
4. Game Of Thrones: 3,757,245
5. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: 3,741,330
6. The Walking Dead: 3,702,023
7. The Boys: 3,235,843
8. America’s Got Talent: 3,227,786
9. Big Brother: 3,018,376
10. Rick and Morty: 3,006,993
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of September 10 to 16, 2019.