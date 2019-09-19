Workin’ Moms up for best comedy at International Emmys

The CBC half-hour comedy, produced by Catherine Reitman and Philip Sternberg's Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment, has been nominated for the second year running.
By Jordan Pinto
2 hours ago
workin-moms-netflix

