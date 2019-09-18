The future of Canadian cinema in an OTT world

From Playback magazine: As the streaming revolution continues to reshape the map, filmmakers and producers are left to figure out where they fit into an ever-changing market.
By Jordan Pinto
1 day ago

From Playback magazine: As the streaming revolution continues to reshape the map, filmmakers and producers are left to figure out where they fit into an ever-changing market.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN