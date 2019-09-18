Letterkenny heads down under

The licensing deal with Australia's SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand represents the comedy series' first deal outside of North America.
By Lauren Malyk
1 day ago
letterkenny -v4

The licensing deal with Australia’s SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand represents the comedy series’ first deal outside of North America.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN