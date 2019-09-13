Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for September 3 to 9, 2019
Stranger Things leads the list, followed by 13 Reasons Why and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance at #3.
Stranger Things (Netflix) comes out on top, while Amazon Prime Video scores three spots on the Top 10 Digital Originals chart with The Boys (#4), Good Omens (#6) and Carnival Row (#7).
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. Stranger Things (Netflix): 7,832,924 avg. demand expressions
2. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix): 5,579,193
3. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix): 4,558,686
4. The Boys (Amazon Prime Video): 3,671,623
5. Orange Is The New Black (Netflix): 2,922,666
6. Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video): 2,803,456
7. Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video): 2,578,865
8. Mindhunter (Netflix): 2,492,898
9. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,370,712
10. Titans (Netflix*): 2,126,001
*Titans from DC Universe streams on Netflix in Canada.
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Stranger Things: 7,832,924 avg. demand expressions
2. 13 Reasons Why: 5,579,193
3. Steven Universe: 4,875,839
4. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: 4,558,686
5. The Walking Dead: 4,008,411
6. Game Of Thrones: 3,934,170
7. The Boys: 3,671,623
8. America’s Got Talent: 3,455,842
9. Big Brother: 3,365,552
10. Rick and Morty: 3,156,307
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of September 3 to 9, 2019.