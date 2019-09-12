Blood Quantum’s decade-long wait for a zeitgeist moment

How the team behind the Indigenous genre flick persevered and plotted a course to take the $5.2-million film to Shudder, TIFF and around the globe.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Blood Quantum 1

How the team behind the Indigenous genre flick persevered and plotted a course to take the $5.2-million film to Shudder, TIFF and around the globe.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN