Programmer Profile: CBC Films

Senior director of CBC Films Mehernaz Lentin discusses what the pubcaster's rebranded features banner is looking for and how indie producers can get on her radar.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

Senior director of CBC Films Mehernaz Lentin discusses what the pubcaster’s rebranded features banner is looking for and how indie producers can get on her radar.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN