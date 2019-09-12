Photo gallery: 2019 CMPA Indiescreen Awards
See the movers and shakers who gathered to celebrate Canadian producers at the CMPA's annual awards ceremony.
See the movers and shakers who gathered to celebrate Canadian producers at the CMPA’s annual awards ceremony.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN