eOne buys U.S. unscripted prodco Blackfin
With the acquisition, Geno McDermott, founder and CEO of New York-based Blackfin, will serve as eOne's president of U.S. alternative programming – unscripted television.
With the acquisition, Geno McDermott, founder and CEO of New York-based Blackfin, will serve as eOne’s president of U.S. alternative programming – unscripted television.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN