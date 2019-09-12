eOne buys U.S. unscripted prodco Blackfin

With the acquisition, Geno McDermott, founder and CEO of New York-based Blackfin, will serve as eOne's president of U.S. alternative programming – unscripted television.
By Jillian Morgan
1 hour ago
