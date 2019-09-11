Funders unite for workshop geared toward diverse creators
The One-Stop Funding Workshop gathers industry funders – including CMF, Telefilm, CBC, CAVCO, Bell Fund and IPF – to discuss how the various national and regional funders jointly finance content.
The One-Stop Funding Workshop gathers industry funders – including CMF, Telefilm, CBC, CAVCO, Bell Fund and IPF – to discuss how the various national and regional funders jointly finance content.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN