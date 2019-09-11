David Cormican, Dwayne Hill to adapt WWII memoir

Cormican and Hill will pen and showrun a miniseries based on Renate Stoever’s novel Escape From Plauen, set in post-WWII Germany.
By Kelly Townsend
17 mins ago

Cormican and Hill will pen and showrun a miniseries based on Renate Stoever’s novel Escape From Plauen, set in post-WWII Germany.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN